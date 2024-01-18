Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: Price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Apple iPhone 15: Today, Samsung launched its new Galaxy S24 series with three upgraded variants at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, California. The new Samsung smartphone generation has a huge number of standout features to offer especially in terms of artificial intelligence (AI). However, is it better than the Apple iPhone 15 series? Well, that's a discussion that should be done through in-depth specs comparison. To better understand the capabilities of the two smartphones by these leading tech companies, let's check out how the vanilla models, which are the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15, differ in terms of price, chipset, camera, display, and more. This will help you understand which smartphone is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Apple iPhone 15

Display

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and a high-quality resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. It also supports HDR10 Dolby Vision for vibrant colours and Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung says this display can go as low as 1Hz!

Processor

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic processor for smooth and faster performance. It is also equipped with a 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine which is capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second. While Samsung has not disclosed the processor for the Galaxy S24 series yet.

Cameras

The iPhone 15 sports a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor which also takes 24MP super-high-resolution images. It also has a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Battery and charging

The iPhone 15 is backed by a 3349 mAh with supports 25W wired charging and 15W MagSafe Wireless charging. Both smartphones feature USB-C-type charging ports. On the other hand, Galaxy S24 has a slightly bigger battery size of 4000mAh which supports a 25W adapter and fast wireless charging 2.0.

Price

The iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant, however, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 65000 to 70000.