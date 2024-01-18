Icon

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max - price, specs comparison

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jan 18 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which flagship smartphone will you prefer? Find out now. (Samsung/ Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy S24 live: At the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event today, being held in San Jose, California, the South Korean tech major Samsung has launched its flagship model - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Even at first glance at its features, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has emerged as a potent contender to Apple's premier smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has stood as one of the market's finest choices along with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out as the best Android phone as it boasts an incredible set of features, including a larger screen and more cameras than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both gadgets have some similar characteristics, such as a titanium frame. To help you make an informed decision about your next purchase, here's a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

Design and Build

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showcases a sleek, flat design with a titanium frame, following the trend set by the iPhone 15 Pro models. This not only enhances the smartphone's strength but also significantly reduces its weight. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a titanium finish, thinner bezels, and contoured edges, making it Apple's lightest ‘Pro Max' iPhone. Both devices exude premium aesthetics, setting the stage for a fierce competition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Processing Power

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a massive upgrade from its predecessor. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max sports the cutting-edge A17 Pro SoC, manufactured on a 3-nanometer process, promising increased power and energy efficiency. Apple's chipset introduces a pro-class GPU, offering a significant boost in performance and enabling console-level gaming for the first time on an iPhone.

Camera

The camera capabilities of these smartphones are nothing short of impressive. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a quad-camera setup, including a groundbreaking 200MP main camera, a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. In collaboration with Instagram, it brings HDR photos directly within the app. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces a new 5x telephoto lens, offering users the flexibility to capture detailed close-ups. Apple claims its camera system is equivalent to seven pro lenses, with the ability to switch between three different focal lengths.

Performance and Connectivity

Samsung's OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra, providing a user-friendly interface. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max showcases Apple's A17 Pro chipset, bringing improvements in CPU speed, GPU performance, and the Neural Engine. Notably, the iPhone adopts USB Type-C in compliance with EU regulations, offering data transfer speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, and incorporates the 2nd Generation Ultra-Wide Band chip along with Wi-Fi 6E.

In this clash of titans, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max bring formidable features to the table, catering to the preferences of tech enthusiasts. The choice ultimately boils down to the ecosystem preference, with Samsung offering the Android experience and Apple maintaining its iOS stronghold.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 01:32 IST
