Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and others are getting huge discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 11, 2025
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 series to get huge discounts during the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day sale, check details.
The Republic Day is just around the corner and e-commerce websites including Flipkart and Amazon have announced their sale dates.
Flipkart Republic Day sale will commence on January 14, during which several electronic items will be discounted.
Just ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed the discounted price for the iPhone 16 series. Check out the offer prices if you are planning to buy.
The iPhone 16 retails for Rs.79999, however, during Flipkart’s Republic Day sale, it will be available at Rs.67999.
The iPhone 16 Plus will be available at an offer price of Rs.73999, less than its original price of Rs.89900.
Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro will be available at just Rs.102900. However, it originally retails for Rs.119900.
Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be sold at Rs.127900, less than its original price of Rs.144900.
Note that the mentioned offer prices may include bank and exchange offers as well since Flipkart has not clarified how the deals would work.
