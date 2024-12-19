iPhone 16 Pro available at under Rs.90000 on Amazon: Check out deals and offer
Published Dec 19, 2024
Get the iPhone 16 Pro at the lowest price on Amazon with bank and exchange offers.
Want to buy the latest iPhone but waiting for a sale or price drop? Then the time has finally come.
Amazon is offering a huge discount on iPhone 16 Pro models and buyers can get it under Rs.90000.
Know you can get the latest iPhone 16 Pro model at a reasonable price on Amazon.
iPhone 16 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.119900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for Rs.116900 from Amazon.
Alongside a 3% discount, buyers can further reduce the price of the iPhone 16 Pro by using bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get flat Rs.4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.71940.
However, buyers can get a huge deal with exchange offer and get up to Rs.53200 off the iPhone 16 Pro.
For instance, if buyers have an iPhone 13 in good condition, then they can get Rs.25180 off. Therefore the iPhone 16 Pro will come at just Rs.87900.
