From Shukrayaan-1 mission to INSAT-3DS, top ISRO space missions in 2024

Published Dec 29, 2023
The year 2023 marked significant milestones in space exploration. Now, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is poised for groundbreaking missions in 2024, showcasing India's prowess in space exploration.

Mangalyaan-2 Mission: ISRO's sequel to the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan 1), Mangalyaan 2, launches in 2024. Utilising aerobraking, it enhances scientific exploration with an improved payload, adjusting its orbit for optimal observation of Mars.

XPoSat Launch : ISRO's X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set to launch on January 1, 2024. Dedicated to studying bright astronomical X-ray sources, it focuses on black holes and neutron stars. Part of the PSLV-C58 mission, XPoSat aims to operate for at least five years.

NISAR Mission: NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a joint Earth observation satellite mission by the United States and India. Monitoring Earth's surface changes, it will lay emphasis on natural hazards and global environmental shifts.

Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Shukrayaan-1, ISRO's Venus Orbiter Mission, explores Venus comprehensively. Studying its surface and atmosphere, the mission delves into geological and volcanic activities, unravelling the planet's unique characteristics.

INSAT-3DS: Launching in January 2024, INSAT-3DS is an Indian meteorological satellite carried by GSLV Mk II. With a primary mission of meteorological observation, it significantly contributes to weather monitoring and forecasting.

ISRO's 2024 missions promise to expand our understanding of Earth, Mars, Venus, and the cosmos. These endeavours underscore India's commitment to advancing space exploration for scientific discovery and global benefit.

As ISRO prepares for these ambitious missions, stay tuned for updates on these exciting space endeavours. 

As is clear, the exploration of Mars, Venus, and Earth's dynamics is set to reach new heights in the coming year for ISRO.

