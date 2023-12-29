NASA space missions in 2024: VIPER, Artemis 2 to Europa Clipper mission, check them out now
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 29, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA space missions in 2024: The US space agency has released a 2024 space trailer revealing all its upcoming missions. Check details here.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After a great year of conducting space missions and revealing various mysteries, NASA is all set for the year 2024.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has released its 2024 space trailer in which it provided a sneak peek at all the upcoming missions that will be carried out in the coming year.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With great ambitions and plans, NASA said, “It will be breaking barriers, shattering limits, and making the impossible possible.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA revealed more than 15 space missions that will explore new highlights in the space and science department.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Some of the major missions NASA will conduct in 2024 include Artemis II, VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover), Europa Clipper, and International Space Station (ISS).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is reported that the new crew will be sent to the International Space Station to conduct scientific studies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, the James Webb Space Telescope will reach new heights in exploring deep space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA will also track the solar eclipse occurring on April 8 in certain regions including North America, Canada, and Mexico.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The NASA trailer highlighted how innovations and technologies will blend with humans and science to achieve higher goals in future.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA also highlighted the NISAR mission which will be conducted in collaboration with ISRO to study climate change and natural disasters.
Check related web stories:
Solar storm strike on Earth possible today as CME likely to deliver glancing blows, reports NASA
NASA Space Security Best Practices Guide: Check what US Space Agency has issued
Hubble Space Telescope snaps breathtaking image of spiral galaxy. check what NASA shared
Saturn's enigmatic secrets revealed by NASA - Hubble Telescope captures mysterious spokes
View more