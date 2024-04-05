Four asteroids to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA
Published Apr 05, 2024
NASA defines asteroids as ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system around 4.6 billion years ago.
Most of these asteroids revolve around the Sun in their orbits but they can come close to Earth on certain occasions.
NASA has shed light on as many as four asteroids that are set to fly past the planet today, April 5.
From their speed, and size to distance of approach, know all about these asteroid approaches.
Asteroid 2024 GA Size: 38 feet wide Distance of passing: 1.58 million kilometres Speed of approach: 11399 km/h
Asteroid 2024 FD4 Size: 38 feet wide Distance of passing: 2.16 million kilometres Speed of approach: 14818 km/h
Asteroid 2024 GF Size: 43 feet wide Distance of passing: 1.71 million kilometres Speed of approach: 22152 km/h
Asteroid 2024 GG Size: 49 feet wide Distance of passing: 5.76 million kilometres Speed of approach: 20223 km/h
