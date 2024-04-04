NASA Lunar Vehicle: All details about the moon car
Published Apr 04, 2024
NASA will be developing a Lunar Terrain Vehicle for the Artemis 5 mission launching in March 2030.
NASA has partnered with three companies, Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab to develop Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV).
The Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) will be a lunar car which will help Artemis astronauts explore and study the Moon’s south pole.
The LTV will be used during the Artemis 5 mission which is expected to launch in March 2030.
Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center said, “This vehicle will greatly increase our astronauts’ ability to explore and conduct science on the lunar surface.”
The development and technology of the LTV could cost up to $4.6 billion.
The LTV will be used to explore the Moon's south pole, transport scientific equipment, and collect lunar surface samples.
It will feature technologies for power management, autonomous driving, and communications.
The LTV will be a part of a crewed mission and it will also help prepare human mission for Mars.
