Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra announced! Check specs, prices, features, more
Published Jan 18, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has finally been launched yesterday night at the Unpacked event. If you are looking to buy the product, check its specs, prices, features, and more
This year Samsung showcased a new flat design with the Galaxy S24 Ultra that touts a titanium frame to make it look more premium and improve its overall build and lighten the handset.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits peak brightness.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The smartphone is powered by Galaxy AI which can perform various tasks such as live translation, generative AI editing, summarising messages, and more.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 200MP main camera.
The main attraction of the smartphone is its telephoto lens. This year Samsung has introduced a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 10x zoom with the help of AI.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance which supports a 45W Adapter.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in four color options - Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.
In the US, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a starting price of $1299 which is roughly Rs. 108040 in India.
The pre-order for Galaxy S24 has started while the official sale will begin from January 31, 2024.
