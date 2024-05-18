From Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x, Check out 5 smartphones launched this week
Check out the list of smartphones launched this week from brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and more.
This week was big for launches as several new generations of smartphones were announced.
The biggest announcements came from top smartphone brands such as Samsung, Iqoo, Vivo, and more.
Check out the 5 smartphones launched this week.
Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola’s premium range smartphone debuted in China with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
iQOO Z9x: This new Z-series smartphone was announced on May 16 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: The smartphone launched with a 144Hz 3D curved display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
Vivo X100 Series: Under the series, three smartphones were unveiled in China, X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro
Samsung Galaxy F55: The new F-series smartphone was supposed to be launched on May 17. However, the launch was delayed.
