The Vivo V30e 5G comes with a unique design and upgraded features. Tap to know more about the newly launched smartphone.
The Vivo V30e was launched today, May 2 in India as part of the V-series model. The smartphone is the successor of the Vivo V29e.
The smartphone comes in an India-inspired design with two colour variants: Velvet Red and Silk Blue. This is the Velvet Red variant which gives a maroon-like shade to the device.
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1300nits peak brightness.
The Vivo V30e 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.
The smartphone features a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
On the front, the Vivo V30e 5G sports a 50MP Eye AF camera.
The Vivo V30e 5G runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.
The smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 4 years of battery health. For charging the device comes with a 44W wired adapter.
The Vivo V30e 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.27999.
Buyers can get up to Rs.3000 off on purchase of the Vivo V30e 5G from May 2 to May 16.
