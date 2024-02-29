Xiaomi, Samsung to Vivo, here is a sneak peek into smartphone launches in March
Published Feb 29, 2024
Xiaomi 14: Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its camera-centric smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The much-anticipated launch in India is set for March 7.
Tecno Phantom foldable: In March, Tecno is set to unveil its second foldable smartphone, the Phantom, in India. Expectations are the device will be powered by the Dimensity 9300 chipset.
Nothing Phone 2(a): Nothing, led by Carl Pei, is making waves with the upcoming launch of the Phone 2(a) in India on March 5. Confirmed to feature the Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, this phone is expected to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts.
Samsung Galaxy A55: Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Samsung Galaxy A55, a premium mid-range smartphone boasting the Exynos 1480 chipset. The launch is slated for the second half of March, offering users a powerful and feature-rich device.
iQOO Z9: Mark your calendars for March 12 as ¡QOO is set to launch the Z9 smartphone in India. Packed with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a robust 6,000mAh battery, it promises a seamless and enduring mobile experience.
Vivo V30: Vivo is gearing up to introduce the V30 series, a lineup of camera-centric mid-range smartphones, in the latter half of March. Expect these devices to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy F15: Samsung's affordable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F15, is expected to hit the Indian market on March 4. Offering an expansive 6,000mAh battery, it promises reliable performance.
Realme 12 Plus: Mark your calendars for March 5 as Realme is set to launch the Realme 12 Plus, the third instalment in the Realme 12 series, in India.
Poco X6 Neo: In the second half of March, Poco is expected to unveil the Poco X6 Neo, a budget-friendly smartphone featuring the Dimensity 6080 chipset, offering users a powerful yet economical option.