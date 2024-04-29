Top smartphone launches in April: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more
Published Apr 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
OnePlus Nord CE4: OnePlus kicked off the month with the Nord CE4, featuring fast charging, striking design, and robust specifications.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Infinix Note 40 Pro: Infinix introduced wireless charging with the Note 40 Pro, offering enhanced convenience for users.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M55: Samsung's mid-range flagship, the Galaxy M55, impressed with its Snapdragon chipset and fast charging capabilities.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Realme Narzo 70t: Realme expanded its lineup with the Narzo 70, featuring a sleek design and powerful specifications.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola introduced the Edge 50 Pro with a Pantone-validated camera and display for stunning colour accuracy.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Realme P1 5Gt: Realme launched the P1 series focusing on high-performance chipsets and premium features, including SUPERVOOC charging.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo T3x: Vivo's T3x impressed with its distinctive design and massive battery pack, offering reliable performance at an affordable price.
