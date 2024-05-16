Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched with IP68 in India: 10 things to know
Published May 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola has introduced the Edge 50 Fusion in India as part of its Edge 50 series. This new smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM. It includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro capability, and a 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The smartphone runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing three OS updates. It is available in Hot Pink or Marshmallow Blue vegan leather options and a sleek Forest Blue material.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The Edge 50 Fusion is IP68 dust and water resistant and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The phone's display is a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED Endless Edge Display with HDR10+ support. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The device operates on an Octa-Core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm Mobile Platform with an Adreno 710 GPU. It provides options of 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB UFS 2.2.
The Edge 50 Fusion supports dual SIM (nano + nano) and runs on Android 14. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capability, and a 32MP front camera.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Additional features of the smartphone include USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 dust and splash resistance.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Connectivity options for the Edge 50 Fusion include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs. 24999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. It will be available from Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and offline stores starting May 22, with a Rs. 2000 instant discount offer for ICICI Bank credit card users.