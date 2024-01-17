Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch today! Check the awesome Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut now

Published Jan 17, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 is launching today and Amazon has substantially reduced the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price. Check Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut and other offers.

Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy S24 series today, January 17, 2024. It is expected to have three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. And Amazon has rolled out a huge Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut.

With the new S-series coming, Amazon is providing a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during their Republic Day Sale. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.131999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut means you can buy it for only Rs.84999 on Amazon, giving you a huge 36 percent discount.

Additionally, you can avail bank and exchange offers during the Amazon Republic Day sale to further reduce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price. 

You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

You can also grab 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000

Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers can also take advantage of the exchange deals in which they can get up to Rs. 41250 off. 

Exchange offers require users to exchange their old smartphones for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Please note that the exact exchange value will depend on the model and condition of your smartphone.

