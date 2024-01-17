Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch today! Check the awesome Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut now
Samsung Galaxy S24 is launching today and Amazon has substantially reduced the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price. Check Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut and other offers.
Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy S24 series today, January 17, 2024. It is expected to have three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. And Amazon has rolled out a huge Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut.
With the new S-series coming, Amazon is providing a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during their Republic Day Sale.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.131999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut means you can buy it for only Rs.84999 on Amazon, giving you a huge 36 percent discount.