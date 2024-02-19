Grab 11 pct discount on iPhone 15! Check deals and whopping exchange offers on Amazon
Planning to buy the latest iPhone 15? Check out this huge discount available on Amazon.
Apple recently launched the new iPhone 15 with upgraded features and a new set of color options to enhance buyers' styles.
Just after a few months of launch, Amazon has drastically reduced the iPhone 15 price on its platform, giving buyers the benefit of getting it at a reasonable price.
Originally, the 128GB of iPhone 15 was priced at Rs.79990, however, on Amazon, you get the smartphone for just Rs. 71490 due to the latest discount.
This gives iPhone 15 buyers a massive 11 percent discount on the product.
Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 15 price.
You can get a flat Rs.250 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 7500.
You can also grab flat Rs.2250 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 by availing exchange offer. All you have to do is trade your old smartphone with a new one.
While exchanging you can get up to Rs.27050 off, however, the value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
