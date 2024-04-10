Gmail to get a big update along with Meet, Docs- Key Google Cloud Next 2024 announcements
Published Apr 10, 2024
Google Cloud Next 2024 unveiled new advanced features for the Workspace app, including the addition of a new AI video creation app.
Google has announced several Workspace updates for users to make full use of its services. The updates include feature improvements and new additions.
For starters, the company announced a new AI-powered video creation app called Google Vids which will work as a video, writing, production and editing assistant.
Google Meet has received a few AI features such as note-taking, chat summarization, and meeting translation in 69 languages.
Google Docs and Sheets will receive improvement for formatting and organizing data. Additionally, Docs will include new tabs experience.
Google Drive includes a new AI security feature to protect sensitive files. Its AI model evaluates and protects existing and new files in Drive.
On Gmail, the “Help me write on Gmail” feature can now take voice prompts for writing emails. Additionally, there is a summarisation feature, AI responses, and more.
All the new features will be rolled out to Google Workspace in the coming weeks.
Also, to use advanced services and AI features Workspace users will have to pay $10 per user, per month.
