Google Chrome to alert users on tabs consuming excessive data with new performance notifications

Google Chrome will soon alert users when a tab consumes excessive system resources.
A small window will pop up on-screen whenever Chrome detects performance issues with a tab.
The alert will display “Performance issue alert” and include a “Fix now” button.
Clicking “Fix now” will disable the problematic tab to free up system resources.
By default, Chrome will trigger the performance issue alert automatically.
Users can also manually force the alert by accessing experimental features.
To enable this, type “chrome://flags” in the address bar and activate #performance-intervention-ui and #performance-intervention-demo-mode.
Restart Chrome and check the alert settings under chrome://SettingsPerformanceGeneral.
