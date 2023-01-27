 Google Pixel 8 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel 8

    Google Pixel 8 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 48,590 in India with 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 8 from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹48,590 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.61 inches (16.79 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Google Phones Prices in India

    Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,999. HT Tech has 32 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Google Pixel 8 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Single
    Display
    • 6.61 inches (16.79 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 520 ppi
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Google
    • Pixel 8
    • Android v12
    • June 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • 5 nm
    • Adreno 660
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 48MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Google Pixel 8