 Google Pixel 6 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 61,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4614 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 6 from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 6 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹61,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
4614 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Google Pixel 6 Price in India

Google Pixel 6 price in India starts at Rs.61,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

Google Pixel 6 price in India starts at Rs.61,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.


Google Pixel 6 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 12 MP
  • 4614 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 4614 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.85
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • S5KGN1, ISOCELL Plus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 8.9 mm
  • Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam
  • 207 grams
  • 158.6 mm
  • 74.8 mm
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 411 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 83.36 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Google
  • January 28, 2022 (Official)
  • Pixel 6
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 5 nm
  • Titan M2
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G78 MP20
  • LPDDR5
  • 64 bit
  • Google Tensor
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Videos

Google Pixel 6 FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 6 in India?

Google Pixel 6 price in India at 44,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Google Tensor; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4614 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 6?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 6?

What is the Google Pixel 6 Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 6 Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 6