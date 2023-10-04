Google Pixel 8 Pro launched today; Check price, features, availability and more
Google has finally launched Google Pixel 8 Pro at Made by Google Event. Know all about this new premium smartphone .
Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset, which has a new 9-core CPU layout for impressive AI capabilities.
Google Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14 software.
Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 5050mAh battery.
It features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera, and it has a 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera.
It features a powerful display and AI capabilities, making it a competitive smartphone.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 in the US, and Rs. 1,06,999 in India.
It is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
Google is offering the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay Blue.
Pixel 8 Pro is available for Pre-order on Flipkart.
