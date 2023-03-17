 Google Pixel 8 Pro Price in India (17, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel 8 Pro

    Google Pixel 8 Pro

    Google Pixel 8 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 64,490 in India with 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 8 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 17 March 2023
    Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,999. HT Tech has 34 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Google Pixel 8 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5100 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76.5 mm
    • 162.6 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes
    • 144 Hz
    • 83.71 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 527 ppi
    General
    • May 10, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • Pixel 8 Pro
    • Google
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Google Tensor G2
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    • Mali-G710 MC10
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 48MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Google Pixel 8 Pro