iPhone 16 prices and models: Report hints at wide range of options for consumers including iPhone 16 SE variants

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series has sparked much speculation, with rumors circulating that the lineup could grow to include five models, incorporating iPhone 16 SE variants in the flagship series and offering a variety of display sizes and camera setups. Report also hints at iPhone 16 prices.

While the official unveiling is set for September, tech insider Majin Bu has ignited excitement by sharing potential pricing details and schematic insights of iPhone 16. Although these details remain unconfirmed, they provide a glimpse into what consumers might expect from the highly anticipated devices.

The rumored pricing suggests that the iPhone 16 SE models could kick off at $699 (~ ₹58,000) for the 128GB model, with the iPhone 16 Plus SE variant potentially priced at $799 (~ ₹66,300) for 256GB. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 is speculated to maintain a $699 starting price for the 256GB option, while the Pro and Pro Max models might be priced at $999 (~ ₹82,900) and $1099 (~ ₹91,200) respectively for the 256GB variants.

One of the most significant leaks points to the addition of two new iPhone 16 SE models, namely the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Both are said to include the signature Dynamic Island notch and a 60Hz refresh rate, potentially signaling the integration of the budget-friendly SE line into the main series.

Beyond the SE additions, the iPhone 16 series is expected to feature standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models with 6.3-inch displays and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast a larger 6.9-inch display while maintaining the smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, camera configurations are rumored to vary across models, with the iPhone 16 SE models sporting a single pill-shaped rear camera similar to the iPhone X. In contrast, the standard iPhone 16 is speculated to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models may come equipped with a triple-camera system akin to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

While these leaks offer tantalizing insights, Apple's official announcement will provide clarity on iPhone 16 variants pricing and features.

