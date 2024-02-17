 iPhone 16 prices and models: Report hints at wide range of options for consumers including iPhone 16 SE variants | Mobile News

iPhone 16 prices and models: Report hints at wide range of options for consumers including iPhone 16 SE variants

Rumors suggest that Apple's iPhone 16 series could include five models, including iPhone 16 SE variants, with varying display sizes and camera setups. Check iPhone 16 price rumors too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 20:01 IST
6 rumoured upgrades coming to Apple iPhone 16: Bigger display, tetraprism lens, and more
iPhone 16
1/6 Solid-state buttons: For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. But, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
2/6 Bigger display: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. (Pixabay)
iPhone 16
3/6 Under display Face ID: While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor. (REUTERS)
iPhone 16
4/6 WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the report, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
5/6 Better camera - It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
6/6 Other upgrades: It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
View all Images
Rumors hint at Apple iPhone 16 prices and the possibility of five models including iPhone 16 SE variants. (AP)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series has sparked much speculation, with rumors circulating that the lineup could grow to include five models, incorporating iPhone 16 SE variants in the flagship series and offering a variety of display sizes and camera setups. Report also hints at iPhone 16 prices.

While the official unveiling is set for September, tech insider Majin Bu has ignited excitement by sharing potential pricing details and schematic insights of iPhone 16. Although these details remain unconfirmed, they provide a glimpse into what consumers might expect from the highly anticipated devices.

The rumored pricing suggests that the iPhone 16 SE models could kick off at $699 (~ 58,000) for the 128GB model, with the iPhone 16 Plus SE variant potentially priced at $799 (~ 66,300) for 256GB. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 is speculated to maintain a $699 starting price for the 256GB option, while the Pro and Pro Max models might be priced at $999 (~ 82,900) and $1099 (~ 91,200) respectively for the 256GB variants.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the most significant leaks points to the addition of two new iPhone 16 SE models, namely the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Both are said to include the signature Dynamic Island notch and a 60Hz refresh rate, potentially signaling the integration of the budget-friendly SE line into the main series.

Beyond the SE additions, the iPhone 16 series is expected to feature standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models with 6.3-inch displays and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast a larger 6.9-inch display while maintaining the smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, camera configurations are rumored to vary across models, with the iPhone 16 SE models sporting a single pill-shaped rear camera similar to the iPhone X. In contrast, the standard iPhone 16 is speculated to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models may come equipped with a triple-camera system akin to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

While these leaks offer tantalizing insights, Apple's official announcement will provide clarity on iPhone 16 variants pricing and features.

Also, read these top stories today:

Bad game! With video-game players increasingly sticking with the titles they've been hooked on for years, leaders in the $184 billion industry are cutting thousands of staffers and canceling riskier projects. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Anti-AI Tech Pact To Keep Polls Pure! Major technology companies signed a pact to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world. Know what it is all about here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.HT

Activision in Gamers' Gunsights! Video game maker Activision Blizzard has been hit with a U.S. lawsuit claiming it restricts competition for organised gaming involving its flagship franchise “Call of Duty.” Dive in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 20:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 prices and models: Report hints at wide range of options for consumers including iPhone 16 SE variants
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift
Activision Blizzard
'Call of Duty' gamers sue Activision for monopolizing leagues, tournaments
video-game
What's behind the video-game layoffs? Players sticking with old favorites

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets