Grab up to 60% off on Alexa-compatible products and smart home combos; Check now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 06, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can bring home Amazon Echo smart speakers and some of the best Alexa-compatible smart home products at a massive discount on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon announces ‘Smart Home Days’ where customers can grab Amazon Echo smart speakers and some of the best Alexa-compatible smart home products at amazing discounts.
Photo Credit: Amazon
During ‘Smart Home Days’, customers can bring home the magical experience of hands-free control with special deals and offers on Alexa smart home combos with Echo smart speakers, smart bulbs, smart plugs, smart cameras, and more
Photo Credit: Amazon
Additionally customers can also shop from a curation of smart home products across top brands like Wipro, Philips, Qubo, HomeMate, TP link, Mi, RealMe, and Havells.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The shopping event will run from midnight on 7th September 2023 till 11:59 PM on 13th September 2023.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Flat 60% off on the Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Wipro smart bulb for Rs. 2,099.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Flat 55% off on the Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for Rs. 2,899.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Flat 24% off on the Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for Rs. 5,799.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Flat 17% off on the Alexa Smart Home combo - Echo (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb Smart. Get it for Rs.10,349.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Up to 60% off on top smart lighting brands such as Wipro, Philips, Qubo, Halonix, Havells, and more.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Up to 40% off on top smart camera brands such as Qubo, TP-Link, Philips, Xiaomi, Zebronics, and more.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can get Up to 75% off on HomeMate’s selection of smart home products – get smart plugs, touch switches, and smart lighting at attractive prices.