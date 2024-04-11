GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
Published Apr 11, 2024
Rockstar Games is gearing up for the launch of its next big open-world action-adventure video game GTA 6.
In the last few months, leaks have come out hinting at details about the game's various aspects including its characters, locations and gameplay elements.
Here’s what we know about GTA 6 so far based on leaks.
GTA 6 is confirmed to feature dual playable protagonists, including a female lead character, Lucia, and an unnamed male character, who is reportedly named Jason.
It is also confirmed that GTA 6 will feature the state of Leonida at the centre. Rockstar has brought GTA back to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami.
According to Insider Gaming's Mike Straw, the release of GTA 6 is still on schedule for 2025, rebuffing claims of a launch delay.
GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. It may also feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed was shown in the trailer.
GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with, such as supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops and more.
