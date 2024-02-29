GTA 6 excitement peaks as leaks hint at a basketball mini-game, more combat options
Alleged leak reveals thrilling features of GTA 6. From a basketball mini-game to more combat options, check out everything that is rumoured to feature in GTA 6.
Leak suggests GTA 6 will include gore and dismemberment abilities, adding a new level of realism.
Dual wielding is among the anticipated features, offering players more combat options in the game.
GTA 6 may feature three stunning shades of sunset, enhancing the game's visual experience and ambience.
A new 3vs3 basketball mode is rumored to be introduced in GTA 6 as a mini-game, adding variety to the gameplay.
Players can expect a more challenging carjacking experience in GTA 6, increasing the game's thrill and intensity.
While the information is based on unofficial reports, these leaks have fueled excitement and renewed hope among fans eagerly awaiting GTA 6.
