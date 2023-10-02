GTA 6 release date prediction: A look through Rockstar launch history
Published Oct 02, 2023
The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the GTA 6 announcement date has surfaced online. Let's dive into this intriguing speculation.
On September 30, a Twitter user shared an image suggesting a potential GTA 6 announcement date, capturing the attention of gamers. This GTA 6 release date prediction is right or just speculation will soon be known.
So what does the GTA 6 release date prediction suggest? According to the theory, we might hear the announcement about GTA 6 on October 3, 2023. But how did they arrive at this date?
To predict the announcement date, the user analysed the release and announcement dates of some of Rockstar's previous games.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on October 26, 2018, and its announcement date was October 18, 2016.
Grand Theft Auto 5 hit shelves on September 17, 2013, with its announcement made on October 25, 2011.
Red Dead Redemption's release date was May 18, 2010, and it was announced on February 3, 2009.
Grand Theft Auto 4 was released on April 29, 2008, continuing the trend of significant releases.
Remarkably, all these release and announcement dates fell on a Tuesday, sparking speculation about a consistent pattern.
While the theory has excited the gaming community, it's crucial to remember that it remains speculative. So, ideally, we should all wait for an official GTA 6 release date announcement. By the way, October 3 is tomorrow!