GTA 6 trailer reaches 200 million views on YouTube, fans celebrate major milestone
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The GTA 6 trailer surpassed 200,000,000 views on YouTube on July 14, 2024. Fans have eagerly awaited this milestone.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games released the trailer on December 5, 2023. An unexpected leak preceded its official debut.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The early release of the GTA 6 trailer led to instant success. It continues to receive thousands of views daily.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Grand Theft Auto community closely watched the view count. Fans are now celebrating this achievement.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The trailer's characters and details impressed the gaming community, prompting many rewatch sessions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games had to release the trailer early due to a leak with a cryptocurrency watermark on X.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The leaked video was swiftly taken down. The official version was released on social media, including YouTube, X, and Facebook.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
At the time of writing, the trailer had 38.6 million views on X and 1.3 million views on Facebook.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The GTA 6 trailer set records, becoming the most-watched non-music video on YouTube within 24 hours.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Fans now eagerly await the next trailer, although Rockstar Games has yet to announce its release date.
