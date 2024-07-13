GTA San Andreas: 5 Forgettable missions that faded into gaming history without fanfare
Published Jul 13, 2024
Explore GTA San Andreas' forgettable missions with us. From basic tutorials to mundane tasks, here are five missions that often slip gamers' minds despite their role in the game.
Verdant Meadows Purchase: CJ buys Verdant Meadows Airfield as instructed by Mike Toreno. While crucial for game progression, this mission lacks memorable events beyond the $80,000 transaction.
Tagging Up Turf Tutorial: CJ learns graffiti tagging basics by marking two spots in a tutorial mission. Despite its educational value, the mission's simplicity makes it easily forgettable early on.
Running Dog Drive: Big Smoke's mission involves a simple drive to confront Vagos members. It's overshadowed by more action-packed early game missions in GTA San Andreas.
Nines and AKS Weapon Run: Emmet guides CJ through a basic weapons supply run, offering minimal rewards. The mission's tutorial-like nature and unremarkable tasks leave it forgettable.
Vehicle Side-Missions: Vigilante, Paramedic, Firefighter, and Taxi Driver missions involve driving and specific tasks. While lucrative, their repetitive nature often makes them easily forgettable in gameplay.
Despite GTA San Andreas' iconic status, these missions fade into obscurity due to their repetitive tasks and lack of excitement.