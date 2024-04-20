iPhone tips: 5 mistakes you must stop doing to save battery life
Published Apr 20, 2024
Check out these 5 tips to improve your iPhone battery life and see how it lasts for hours.
With each passing day, our dependency on smartphones is growing significantly.
However, during heavy usage of smartphones, the battery runs out very quickly.
Therefore, if you are an iPhone user, here are some tips to improve your battery life.
Activate the low power mode from iPhone settings. This feature will activate when the battery comes to 20 percent.
Turn off the Location service by going to Settings Privacy & Security Location Services
Turn off your proximity Airdrop sharing as frequent activation could drain the battery drastically.
Use offline maps when on long journeys as turning off the data and WiFi will help you save some percentage.
Turn off Always-On-Display as it drains the battery very quickly.
