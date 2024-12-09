GTA 5: List of most useful cheat codes (PC)
Published Dec 09, 2024
GTA 5 was released over a decade ago, but it still has a strong player base.
The game is now more popular on PC than on consoles, mainly due to mods
Cheat codes are handy for extra fun on PC. Here are the top GTA 5 cheat codes for PC:
PAINKILLER – Become immortal and can’t die
CATCHME – Run super fast
LAWYERUP – Lower your wanted level
COMET – Spawn a sports car
TOOLUP – Gain access to all weapons
HOTHANDS – Make your punches explosive
FLOATER – Change the gravity in the game world
