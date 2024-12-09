GTA 5: List of most useful cheat codes (PC)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 5 was released over a decade ago, but it still has a strong player base.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The game is now more popular on PC than on consoles, mainly due to mods

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Cheat codes are handy for extra fun on PC. Here are the top GTA 5 cheat codes for PC:

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

PAINKILLER – Become immortal and can’t die

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

CATCHME – Run super fast

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

LAWYERUP – Lower your wanted level

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

COMET – Spawn a sports car

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

TOOLUP – Gain access to all weapons

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

HOTHANDS – Make your punches explosive

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

FLOATER – Change the gravity in the game world

Check related web stories:
GTA 6 wishlist: Fans crave features missing in GTA 5 for ultimate gaming experience
GTA 5 mods: Iron Man, Hulk, LSPD and other cool game modes to try out
GTA 5: Top 10 guns that you must know when to use to dominate in the game
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
View more