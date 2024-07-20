GTA Vice City mod adds 160 new missions while we await GTA 6’s 2025 release
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Exciting News for Vice City Fans! A new mod adds 160 fresh missions to GTA: Vice City, offering plenty of content while waiting for GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Mod Enhances Gameplay: The Vice City Big Mission Pack introduces a range of new challenges, enriching your Vice City experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 Will Transform Vice City: Expect a modern-day Vice City in GTA 6, set in a massive US state called Leonida, a significant change from the '80s setting.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 Release Date: GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025, but the exact date is still unknown. Meanwhile, enjoy new content in Vice City.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Mod Requires Fresh Start: To fully experience the Vice City Big Mission Pack, you'll need to start a new save file.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Extended Gameplay Experience: With 160 new missions added, players can extend their Vice City gameplay significantly. Expect over 40 hours of playtime from the base game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Current Alternatives: While waiting for GTA 6, players can explore new updates for GTA 5: Online or revisit Rockstar's classic titles.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with a PC version likely to follow.
Check related web stories:
Discover 5 wild GTA 6 rumoured features that are unlikely to become reality
GTA 6 price expectations revealed: What fans can anticipate for base and collector’s editions
GTA 5: From Street Hustler to Stock Market Kingpin: Story mode's best money making tips
Red Dead Redemption 3: Long development cycle similar to GTA 6, may not launch until 2030
View more