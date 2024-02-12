Grab 33 pct discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Check deals and offers
Looking for a Valentine's Day gift? Check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series with new AI features and already e-commerce websites are providing massive discounts.
If you are looking buy a flagship smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most talked about devices in the market alongside iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its exceptional optical zoom capabilities and its premium design.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which gives the device a smooth multitasking performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.149999 for the 256GB variant, however, you can get it for Rs.99999 on Flipkart.
This gives you a whopping 33 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
You can get 10 percent up to Rs.2500 off on a Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card.
You can also grab 10 percent up to Rs.5000 on Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, you can up to Rs.54900 off, however, the value will be based on your old smartphone’s model and working conditions.
