Historic success of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission commended at DGP conference by PM Narendra Modi
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 08, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the success of Indian space agency ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission success while speaking at the All India Conference of Police Chiefs in Jaipur.
The Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft has travelled an impressive 1.5 mn kilometres from Earth and has successfully reached its intended destination, showcasing the potential of India's space research.
PM Modi drew parallels between the Aditya-L1 mission and the historic success of Chandrayaan-2, emphasising the capabilities of India's space exploration efforts, ANI reported.
ISRO achieved a significant milestone by placing Aditya-L1 in the Halo orbit, marking its maiden solar mission. The achievement adds another feather to ISRO's cap, solidifying its position in the global space community.
Prime Minister Modi also praised what the Aditya-L1 mission accomplishment really means. In fact, the mission highlights India's commitment to exploring new scientific frontiers for the benefit of humanity.
The success of the Aditya-L1 mission is a testament to the relentless dedication of Indian scientists, who tackled one of the most complex and intricate space missions.
PM Modi expressed his pride in India's achievement, stating that the nation applauds this extraordinary feat. In a post on X, PM Modi also declared India's commitment to continue pursuing new frontiers of science for the betterment of humanity.
The successful journey of Aditya-L1 to its destination is celebrated as a landmark achievement, symbolising India's prowess in space exploration and dedication to scientific progress.