Historic success of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission commended at DGP conference by PM Narendra Modi

Published Jan 08, 2024
Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the success of Indian space agency ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission success while speaking at the All India Conference of Police Chiefs in Jaipur. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft has travelled an impressive 1.5 mn kilometres from Earth and has successfully reached its intended destination, showcasing the potential of India's space research.

Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi drew parallels between the Aditya-L1 mission and the historic success of Chandrayaan-2, emphasising the capabilities of India's space exploration efforts, ANI reported. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO achieved a significant milestone by placing Aditya-L1 in the Halo orbit, marking its maiden solar mission. The achievement adds another feather to ISRO's cap, solidifying its position in the global space community.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Prime Minister Modi also praised what the Aditya-L1 mission accomplishment really means. In fact, the mission highlights India's commitment to exploring new scientific frontiers for the benefit of humanity.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The success of the Aditya-L1 mission is a testament to the relentless dedication of Indian scientists, who tackled one of the most complex and intricate space missions.

Photo Credit: ISRO

PM Modi expressed his pride in India's achievement, stating that the nation applauds this extraordinary feat. In a post on X, PM Modi also declared India's commitment to continue pursuing new frontiers of science for the betterment of humanity.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The successful journey of Aditya-L1 to its destination is celebrated as a landmark achievement, symbolising India's prowess in space exploration and dedication to scientific progress.

