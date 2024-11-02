How to edit or delete contacts efficiently in Google contacts? Follow these simple steps
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Organising contacts is vital for effective communication. Google Contacts simplifies this process, allowing users to keep their address books current.
Photo Credit: Pexels
How to Edit Contacts in Google Contacts: To edit a contact, begin by accessing Google Contacts through contacts.google.com or the app on your device.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Locate the Contact: Utilise the search bar to find the specific contact you wish to edit. This feature streamlines the process of locating contacts quickly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Open the Contact Profile: Click on the contact's name to access their profile. This action enables users to view and modify their details.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Update Contact Information: Make necessary changes to the contact's information, including name, phone number, or email address. This ensures all details remain accurate and up to date.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Save Your Changes: After updating the information, click the "Save" button. This action finalises the changes made to the contact's profile.
Photo Credit: Pexels
How to Delete a Contact: To delete a contact, open Google Contacts via contacts.google.com or the app on your device. Start the deletion process in a similar manner to editing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Confirm Contact Deletion: Find the contact you wish to delete using the search bar. Open their profile, click on the "More" button (three dots), and select "Delete."
Photo Credit: Pexels
Confirm your choice to delete the contact. Remember, this action is irreversible, and once deleted, the contact cannot be recovered.
Check related web stories:
M4 Macs, iOS 18.1, and more launching next week: Know what Apple has planned
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 70% percent off on Apple Watch Series 10, Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch and more
iPhone 16 Pro launched in India: Check out what’s new in latest Apple flagship
Apple Watch Series 10 launched in India: Price, features and more
View more