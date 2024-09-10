iPhone 16 Pro launched in India: Check out what’s new in latest Apple flagship
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max launched with several upgrades, know what new was announced at the Apple Event.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple has finally launched the new iPhone 16 series in India with some massive upgrades a huge price drop in the country.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max now feature a bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display. It also comes with a new “Camera Control” button.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by the new A18 Pro chipset which is faster, more powerful and has the ability to run Apple Intelligence.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple also announced upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max’s camera with a new 48MP Fusion camera, upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera, and 5x Telephoto camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro models come with Apple-built generative models for Apple Intelligence to have a better understanding of language and images.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple also announced new colour options for iPhone 16 Pro models: Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched with significant upgrades in terms of AI, performance, and camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 119900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched at Rs.144900.
