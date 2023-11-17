How to personalise iPhone lock screen and make it more appealing

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 17, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Unlock the full potential of personalization with iOS 17! Know how to customise your iPhone lock screen and give it a unique touch that reflects your style.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Discover the myriad ways you can personalise your lock screen – from wallpapers to fonts, widgets, and more.

Photo Credit: Apple

Create Your Own Lock Screen: Choose a wallpaper, feature a favourite photo, alter the font style, add widgets, and create multiple lock screens tailored to different aspects of your life.

Photo Credit: Apple

Switch with Ease: Effortlessly switch between custom lock screens, linking them to specific focuses such as work or leisure.

Photo Credit: Apple

Personalising a New Lock Screen: Hold the lock screen, tap 'Customise,' and explore endless possibilities. Create a new lock screen, choose wallpapers, adjust the font, and add widgets. Your lock screen, your way.

Photo Credit: Apple

Changing Wallpaper: Tap to select a wallpaper for your lock screen. Whether it's a photo, a shuffle of your favourites, or one of the built-in options, iOS 17 makes it easy to refresh your lock screen's look.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Font and Style Customization: Personalise the time display on your lock screen by changing the font, colour, and style. iOS 17 gives you the freedom to make your lock screen fonts uniquely yours.

Photo Credit: Apple

Adding Widgets: Get information on your fingertips with widgets. Add today's headlines, weather updates, or calendar events to your lock screen. iOS 17 lets you stay informed at a glance.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Wallpaper Pairing: Choose whether to use the same wallpaper on both the lock screen and home screen. iOS 17 allows you to create a cohesive and visually pleasing overall theme.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Further Home Screen Customization: Extend your personalization to the home screen. Customise colours, use a custom photo, or apply a blur effect to make your apps stand out. iOS 17 provides a seamless experience.

Check related web stories:
NTA to release Ph.D. entrance test results online soon
JEE Main 2024 exam is nearing! Boost your preparation with these 4 apps
Can ChatGPT make bioweapons? Know what has the US worried
Gear up for NEET UG 2024; Check out these 4 apps
View more