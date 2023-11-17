How to personalise iPhone lock screen and make it more appealing
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 17, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Unlock the full potential of personalization with iOS 17! Know how to customise your iPhone lock screen and give it a unique touch that reflects your style.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Discover the myriad ways you can personalise your lock screen – from wallpapers to fonts, widgets, and more.
Photo Credit: Apple
Create Your Own Lock Screen: Choose a wallpaper, feature a favourite photo, alter the font style, add widgets, and create multiple lock screens tailored to different aspects of your life.
Photo Credit: Apple
Switch with Ease: Effortlessly switch between custom lock screens, linking them to specific focuses such as work or leisure.
Photo Credit: Apple
Personalising a New Lock Screen: Hold the lock screen, tap 'Customise,' and explore endless possibilities. Create a new lock screen, choose wallpapers, adjust the font, and add widgets. Your lock screen, your way.
Photo Credit: Apple
Changing Wallpaper: Tap to select a wallpaper for your lock screen. Whether it's a photo, a shuffle of your favourites, or one of the built-in options, iOS 17 makes it easy to refresh your lock screen's look.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Font and Style Customization: Personalise the time display on your lock screen by changing the font, colour, and style. iOS 17 gives you the freedom to make your lock screen fonts uniquely yours.
Photo Credit: Apple
Adding Widgets: Get information on your fingertips with widgets. Add today's headlines, weather updates, or calendar events to your lock screen. iOS 17 lets you stay informed at a glance.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Wallpaper Pairing: Choose whether to use the same wallpaper on both the lock screen and home screen. iOS 17 allows you to create a cohesive and visually pleasing overall theme.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Further Home Screen Customization: Extend your personalization to the home screen. Customise colours, use a custom photo, or apply a blur effect to make your apps stand out. iOS 17 provides a seamless experience.