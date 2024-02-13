How to recover deleted messages on Samsung smartphones - there is a deadline too!
Published Feb 13, 2024
Despite WhatsApp, X and more, SMS remains the go-to means for official communication that critical organisations like banks use.
Thus, it becomes crucial to keep important messages handy.
However, if you’ve accidentally deleted important messages on your Samsung smartphone, then there’s a way to get them back.
Check out how to recover accidentally deleted messages on your Samsung smartphone.
Step 1: To recover deleted messages, open the Messages app on your Samsung smartphone.
Step 2: Next, tap on the 3-dot menu at the top right corner of your screen, and select Trash.
Step 3: A list of all your deleted messages will be displayed. Tap and hold a message to do one of the 3 tasks - Block, Recover or Delete.
Step 4: Tap on Recover to get your deleted message back.
It is important to note that messages in Trash get deleted after 30 days, so you can only recover deleted messages within that period.
