How to safely download and play Fortnite on your Android phone: A step by step guide
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Fortnite stands out as a top battle royale game. Players often face challenges accessing the game on Android due to its absence from major app stores.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Fortnite was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The removal stemmed from disputes over revenue sharing with both platforms.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Despite its removal from app stores, players can still access Fortnite on Android. This method is official and safe, avoiding any risks associated with unofficial downloads.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
To start, visit the Epic Game Store's official website. From there, download the Epic Game Store application to your Android device.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Create an Account: After downloading, open the Epic Game Store app. If you do not have an account, create one to proceed further.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Find Fortnite: Once logged in, the app store will open. Search for Fortnite or scroll through the tabs until you find the game listed.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
Install Fortnite: Click the install button next to Fortnite. Grant installation permissions to the Epic Game Store to enable the download of new apps.
Photo Credit: Fortnite
After the installation, Fortnite will download a 14GB file, similar to initial downloads for other games. Once completed, launch the game, log in, and enjoy your Fortnite experience.
