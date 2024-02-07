 Apple set to pivot toward photography with iPhone 16 through new 'Capture Button' | Mobile News

Apple set to pivot toward photography with iPhone 16 through new 'Capture Button'

Check out what may be coming on the Apple iPhone 16 via the new Capture Button.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 11:08 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16 may come with a Capture Button that may have multiple professional camera functionalities. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16 may come with a Capture Button that may have multiple professional camera functionalities. (Bloomberg)

Apple is now working on the iPhone 16 series which is going to be launched in the second half of 2024. As the development progresses, more and more features are being leaked into the public arena by tipsters and analysts. This time, it is all about the new Capture Button. With the iPhone 15, Apple introduced the new Action Button, and now with iPhone 16 models, it is rumored to reveal a Capture Button with some amazing camera functionalities. Know what the recent leak revealed about the iPhone 16 Capture Button.

iPhone 16 camera features

The presence of a Capture Button in the iPhone 16 model was rumored earlier too, however, its functionalities were unknown. Later Apple analyst Mark Gurman revealed that the Capture Button would be used for recording videos. Then more information about the new iPhone 16 button was leaked indicating the ramping up of its zooming and focusing capabilities. Now, according to a Weibo leak by Instant Digital (via Macrumors), the iPhone 16 Capture Button will have some professional camera functionalities such as capturing images and videos with the ability for users to adjust focus with a light press.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The reports said that these features can be seen in DSLR or mirrorless cameras which use the shutter button to lock in focus and full press to capture the scene. It was also revealed that the new capture button highlights Apple's initiatives towards the iPhone's focus on photography. However, these all are rumored functionalities of the iPhone 16 camera button and it does not provide any credibility till Apple announces the button and its feature.

Earlier an iPhone 16 prototype was leaked which showcased the placement of the Capture Button. Based on the leaked images, it is anticipated that the iPhone 16 Capture Button will be placed on the bottom right of the device.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 10:28 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple set to pivot toward photography with iPhone 16 through new 'Capture Button'
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets