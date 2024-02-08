 Apple foldable iPhones in the works! Know the possible launch date | Mobile News

Apple foldable iPhones in the works! Know the possible launch date

Apple is speeding the process of bringing foldable iPhones to the market, but it will still take time. Experts predict 2026 to be the launch year. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 10:03 IST
India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
1/8 On July 26, Samsung launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 11. With the launch of these foldables, Samsung believes that it will strengthen its leadership in the market. (samsung)
image caption
2/8 However, these products will be available in India at a later date. A Samsung official said that the devices will be launched in India in the subsequent week (after August 11). (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
3/8 TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, "In a few more years, the foldables' market is set to surpass 100 million devices. Already, more than half of our users say they are considering foldable for their next upgrade."  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
4/8 Samsung India's Senior Director, Aditya Babbar believes that over the last five years, the foldables have provided Indian consumers with new and innovative experiences.   (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
5/8 It is reported that 5th generation of the foldables will enhance the user experience as compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will distinguish the foldable industry in terms of performance too.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
6/8 The redesigned flex hinge improves the fold experience while also making the phone lighter. With new advancements, Samsung hopes to make the foldable more useful. The smaller size of the Flip 5 helps with its user-friendliness.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
7/8 As per experts, the Samsung premium smartphone segments have increased and more than one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter of 2023. With trust and durability, people are willing to spend more on Samsung’s top devices.   (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
8/8 Along with the foldable, Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S9 in the price range of USD 799 to USD 119. And two watches, Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic which starts from USD 299 and USD 399.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
Apple is developing prototypes for foldable iPhones. Know when it is likely to launch. (Unsplash)

Over the years, we have seen various kinds of foldable phones in the market from top brands such as Samsung, Google, Oppo, and more. However, Apple is one such smartphone maker that has been delaying its entry into the foldable smartphone market. While the reason is unknown, it is now reported that Apple has fast-tracked its plans for rolling out foldable iPhones. It is rumored that Apple is developing prototypes for foldable iPhones and we may see the device in 2026. Check what the leak says about Apple foldable iPhones plans.

Apple is actually developing foldable iPhones

According to a report by the Information, Apple is developing two different prototypes for foldable iPhones after at least five years of planning and research. The foldable iPhones are expected to come in a clamshell fold design just like Samsung Galaxy Flip devices. As the development of the foldable has started, it is speculated that we may expect the launch in 2026, if it comes early.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple is reportedly now in talks with a supplier in Asia for the components for two foldable iPhone models which are different in sizes. However, it is very much possible that the foldable iPhones can be cancelled if they do not meet Apple standards or the company's requirements.

Apple has been planning to develop foldable iPhones since 2018, however, due to various technical difficulties the plan was paused. Now, that these plans for an iPhone foldable have been rekindled, the company may well be planning a 7-inch foldable. We can expect that Apple may bring something new to what is already there in the market. As of now, we can only wait for updates or information about the plans laid by Apple.

Notably, earlier there was much talk about another Apple foldable device. It was rumored that Apple had shifted its plans from foldable iPhones to iPad foldable with 8-inch displays. Exactly where those plans are is still not very clear.

Stay tuned as we look to bring the latest on what is happening at Apple and its expected foldables devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 10:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple foldable iPhones in the works! Know the possible launch date
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets