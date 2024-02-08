Apple foldable iPhones in the works! Know the possible launch date

Over the years, we have seen various kinds of foldable phones in the market from top brands such as Samsung, Google, Oppo, and more. However, Apple is one such smartphone maker that has been delaying its entry into the foldable smartphone market. While the reason is unknown, it is now reported that Apple has fast-tracked its plans for rolling out foldable iPhones. It is rumored that Apple is developing prototypes for foldable iPhones and we may see the device in 2026. Check what the leak says about Apple foldable iPhones plans.

Apple is actually developing foldable iPhones

According to a report by the Information, Apple is developing two different prototypes for foldable iPhones after at least five years of planning and research. The foldable iPhones are expected to come in a clamshell fold design just like Samsung Galaxy Flip devices. As the development of the foldable has started, it is speculated that we may expect the launch in 2026, if it comes early.

Apple is reportedly now in talks with a supplier in Asia for the components for two foldable iPhone models which are different in sizes. However, it is very much possible that the foldable iPhones can be cancelled if they do not meet Apple standards or the company's requirements.

Apple has been planning to develop foldable iPhones since 2018, however, due to various technical difficulties the plan was paused. Now, that these plans for an iPhone foldable have been rekindled, the company may well be planning a 7-inch foldable. We can expect that Apple may bring something new to what is already there in the market. As of now, we can only wait for updates or information about the plans laid by Apple.

Notably, earlier there was much talk about another Apple foldable device. It was rumored that Apple had shifted its plans from foldable iPhones to iPad foldable with 8-inch displays. Exactly where those plans are is still not very clear.

Stay tuned as we look to bring the latest on what is happening at Apple and its expected foldables devices.