Amazon rolls out 12 percent discount on iPhone 13! Check discounts, bank offers and more

The iPhone 13 has received an enticing price cut on Amazon, making it a great option to buy if you wish to enter the Apple ecosystem. Check out the discounts, offers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 12:06 IST
iPhone 13 price has been slashed by Amazon. Check details. (Unsplash)

Apple has a developed ecosystem with various devices that work in tandem to deliver a unified user experience. If you've been looking to get into the Apple ecosystem, then one of the most sensible entry points is the iPhone. While these devices generally cost a fortune, their price gets lowered as soon as the next-generation iPhones are launched. So, if you've been looking to buy an iPhone, then there's an amazing deal live on the iPhone 13, which is the cheapest flagship iPhone that you can buy. Check discounts, bank offers and other schemes introduced by Amazon on the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 price cut: Discount

The 128GB variant of the standard iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant has slashed its price by a massive margin. With a discount of Rs. 6901 which amounts to roughly 12 percent, the iPhone 13 is now priced at Rs. 52999 on Amazon. It has replaced the iPhone 12 as the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple officially sells.

It is available for purchase in six colours - Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Apart from the discount, Amazon is also offering enticing trade-in deals for existing smartphone users. Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste. Buyers can get a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 27000 if they exchange their old smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, do note that trade-in value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Buyers also need to enter their PIN Code to check the offer's availability at their location.

Why should you buy iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Moreover, it gets several upgrades over its predecessor such as improved battery life and a smaller notch. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price.

Our HT Tech review called it “ The iPhone for its masses”, having ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 12:06 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon rolls out 12 percent discount on iPhone 13! Check discounts, bank offers and more
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets