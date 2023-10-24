Huge iPhone 16 price hike coming? iPhone 15 costs point that way
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 24, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 15 has been experiencing a surge in parts costs, notably affecting the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. This points to a likely iPhone 16 price hike.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple's choice of a titanium frame increased costs by 43% compared to the prior stainless steel frame on iPhone 14.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The 5x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max component saw a staggering 280% increase in cost compared to the previous 3x module.
Photo Credit: Apple
A report by 9to5Mac analyzed the component costs for the base model iPhone 15 Pro Max, estimating a total cost of $558, which is 12% higher than the equivalent iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple
Key component cost breakdown for the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes the A17 Pro chip at $130 (27% increase) and the display at $115 (10% increase)
Product Page
Photo Credit: Apple
The frame cost rose by 43%, while the telephoto camera's cost increased by 280%.
Photo Credit: Apple
Over the years, from 2018 to 2021, Apple faced substantial cost increases in producing its equivalent models.
Photo Credit: Apple
Despite these cost challenges, Apple managed to reduce costs on storage due to declining prices of NAND flash memory chips.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple maintained its U.S. iPhone prices for most models, except for the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max model, suggesting a cautious approach to price increases.
Photo Credit: Apple
As parts prices are expected to continue rising, there is speculation of potential price hikes for the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus chips? Amazing good news revealed by this analyst
Beware! Scammers using iPhone 15 ruse to entrap users! Know how to stop them
Have iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12? Know how much Apple will pay you for them
View more