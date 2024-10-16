Instagram Profile Cards: Scan, connect, and showcase your digital identity effortlessly
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
Instagram has launched profile cards, allowing users to enhance their discoverability on the platform. This update simplifies the process of connecting with others.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As of October 15, users no longer need to search for handles manually. The new feature streamlines following others with a scannable QR code.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
Two-Sided Design: Profile cards consist of two sides. One side displays a scannable QR code, while the other showcases your Instagram handle, profile picture, bio, and a selected song.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
Users can customise their profile card's background and content. This flexibility allows for a unique representation of personal style and interests.
Check More
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Profile cards offer a practical way to maintain relationships. Users can share their cards to reconnect with friends or meet new people.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This feature encourages creativity. Users can change their bio, song, and profile photo, allowing for personal expression through their profile cards.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Users can leverage profile cards for collaborations. Sharing the card with brands and potential partners presents a concise view of their profile and contact information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Profile cards facilitate meeting individuals with shared interests. Users can share their cards in groups or online events to initiate conversations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Instagram’s profile cards may redefine how users perceive their profiles. This update encourages users to view their accounts as networking tools rather than personal spaces.
Check related web stories:
Jio launches self activation for eSIMs: Get connected instantly without leaving your Home
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden horse trick: Call to buck thieves off instantly
Instagram testing 'Ad Break' feature amid user concerns: Report
6 apps to install on smartphones for parents, grandparents to make their lives easy
View more