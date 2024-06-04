Instagram testing unskippable 'Ad Break' feature: Report
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2024
Meta's Instagram is reportedly testing Ad Break with select users, potentially interrupting the user experience.
According to Android Authority, these ads may require users to view them for 3-5 seconds before resuming scrolling.
Meta relies on ad revenue, in-app purchases, and subscriptions for income.
Sponsored content resembling regular posts is already in use by the company.
User feedback on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) highlights concerns about the new ad format.
Some users have shared screenshots showing a three-second Ad break with sponsored content.
Details about the change are expected to be provided through Instagram, with users being informed about the need to view ads before continuing browsing.
