 International Men’s Day: 7 must watch movies that celebrate masculinity, strength, and family bonds

Celebrate International Men’s Day with films that highlight the diverse facets of masculinity. Here are seven movies to watch with friends and family.  

Dead Poets Society (1989): Follow the journey of an English teacher, John Keating, who inspires his students to think critically and embrace poetry. Set in the 1950s, this film explores self-discovery and challenges societal norms. 

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006): Witness the true story of Chris Gardner, a man who overcame homelessness and adversity to build a successful career, all while caring for his young son. 

Sardar Udham (2021): Explore the story of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter seeking justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This film captures his resilience and commitment to justice. 

Shershaah: Relive the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a soldier who displayed immense bravery during the Kargil War. His life exemplifies courage, patriotism, and selflessness.  

Raksha Bandhan: This film portrays the dedication of a man who sacrifices his personal happiness to secure his sisters’ futures. It celebrates the bond between siblings.  

Dangal (2016): Follow a father’s determination to train his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, breaking societal barriers and redefining gender roles. 

3 Idiots (2009): This story follows three friends navigating life, education, and the pursuit of their dreams, showcasing themes of friendship and individuality.

Gather your loved ones and enjoy these films that explore strength, emotion, and resilience this International Men’s Day.

