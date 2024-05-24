Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Atlas, Crew to Maidaan - find your binge-worthy favourites
Atlas is a gripping science fiction action-thriller starring Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant data analyst with a distrust of artificial intelligence, finds herself entangled in a battle against renegade robots. Streaming on Netflix.
Crew: Join Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as they take flight as air hostesses. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles, Crew promises laughter and excitement. Streaming on Netflix.
The Kardashians: Join the Kardashian sisters – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris – on Disney+ Hotstar as they navigate their personal and professional lives in the latest season of their reality TV series.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in this DC superhero sequel. Four years after becoming King of Atlantis, Aquaman faces new challenges as he contends with the vengeful Black Manta. Streaming on JioCinema.
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn stars in this Hindi sports drama depicting the inspiring journey of the Indian national football team at the 1962 Asian Games. Witness their rise from defeat to victory under the guidance of Syed Abdul Rahim. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Rathnam: Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar star in this Tamil action-packed film. Rathnam, a rowdy working for a local MLA, finds himself protecting Malliga, a medical student, from dangerous adversaries. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Aarambham: Experience the Telugu science fiction thriller Aarambham, featuring Mohan Bhagat, Bhooshan, and Abhishek Boddepalli. Detectives Chaitanya and Madhav embark on a thrilling investigation following a mysterious prison break. Streaming on ETV Win.
