Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: Aavesham, Sharmajee Ki Beti and more to  watch this weekend

This weekend, ditch the outside world and dive into these exciting movies and web series on OTT platforms! We've got something for everyone, from thrillers to heartwarming rom-coms.
Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil stars in "Aavesham," a Hindi movie now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The story follows three engineering students who get into trouble and seek help from a local gangster, leading to unexpected consequences.
A Family Affair: This Netflix movie explores the complexities of love, sex, and identity. A young woman finds herself in a surprising romance, creating comical situations for her, her mother, and even her movie star boss.
Civil War:Head over to Amazon Prime Video for "Civil War," a thrilling movie about a team of war journalists. During a fictional US civil war, they travel from New York to Washington D.C. to interview the President before the rebels take over the capital.
Rautu Ka Raaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes centre stage in "Rautu Ka Raaz," a ZEE5 mystery thriller. The warden of a blind school is found dead, and Inspector Deepak Negi is called upon to investigate this puzzling case.
Sharmajee Ki Beti: This Amazon Prime Video series features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. Three women, all sharing the surname Sharma, lead seemingly separate lives. However, their paths will unexpectedly cross, leaving a lasting impact on each other.
