 Top 7 Weekend OTT watchlist: From Panchayat Season 3, Aavesham to The First Omen and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon

Are you ready for an exciting weekend filled with thrilling stories and heartwarming dramas? If you're a fan of binge-watching and crave the latest releases on popular OTT platforms, then gear up for a cinematic adventure like no other!

Photo Credit: Netflix

Panchayat Season 3: Join the journey of a young man navigating life in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. With a stellar cast including Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, this Amazon Prime web-series promises laughter, tears, and everything in between.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Aavesham: Take off on a rollercoaster ride of friendship and revenge with 'Aavesham'. Starring Fahadh Faasil, this action-packed comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Photo Credit: JioCinema

If legal dramas are your cup of tea, then "Illegal Season 3" on JioCinema is a must-watch. Follow lawyer Niharika Singh as she embarks on a thrilling quest to establish herself as Delhi's leading legal expert, challenging her beliefs along the way.

Photo Credit: Netflix

A Part of You: Explore the journey of self-discovery with 'A Part of You' on Netflix. This emotional coming-of-age drama is a must-watch for anyone searching for meaning in a complex world.

Photo Credit: JioCinema

Dedh Bigha Zameen: Witness the struggles of a common man trying to navigate life's challenges in North India. Streaming on JioCinema Premium, this film is a poignant reflection on family, sacrifice, and love.

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The First Omen: Uncover the origins of evil in 'The First Omen' on Disney+Hotstar. Follow Margaret's journey as she confronts darkness and conspiracy in her quest for truth.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Die Hart 2: Die Harter: Kevin Hart returns in this action-packed sequel on Amazon Prime Video. Join him on a hilarious and daring adventure as he pursues his dreams of becoming an action star.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Don't miss out on the latest releases on your favourite OTT platforms. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, laughter, or heartfelt moments, there's something for everyone to enjoy. 

Check related web stories:
GTA Online Benefactor update trailer: 5 hidden gems you missed
NASA Hubble Space Telescope images of the week for April 2024
First-time discoveries unveiled by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Red Dead Redemption 2 map expansion mod available for download- 6 things to know
View more