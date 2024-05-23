New iOS 18 emojis for iPhone released: 8 things to know
Check out the new iOS 18 emojis revealed by the Unicode Consortium, check the details.
Unicode Consortium revealed the samples of upcoming emojis coming to Android 15 and iOS 18.
The platform is expected to introduce seven new emojis by early next year.
Unicode 16’s Beta review is open till July 2 for approval of the newly designed emojis.
The seven new iOS 18 emojis include an expression with bags under its eyes, which may result in frequent use.
Other new emojis include a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter.
However, it's unsure if Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other companies will integrate these new emojis into their upcoming operating systems.
As for Apple, the new emojis may come with next year’s iOS 18.4 update. However, it is still in very early stages.
Apple is currently planning to reveal the iOS 18 with AI feature at the WWDC event.
